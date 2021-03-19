MIAMI – A Nauru Airlines (ON) Boeing 737-36N, operating flight ON1 from Nauru Island (INI) to Brisbane (BNE) suffered a contained compressor failure on one of its CFMI engines. No official incident report is yet available.

According to the UK news outlet The Daily Mail, witnesses on the ground indicated having heard a series of loud bangs, a sound that is typical of an engine’s compressor stall. As a consequence, flames were seen coming out from the exhaust nozzle, both by persons on the ground and passengers on board.

The Daily Mail reports that the flight’s captain made an announcement to passengers indicating that the flames coming from the engine were “normal” on account of the airflow being interrupted. No emergency was declared, the aircraft landed normally and reached the gate under its own power. Passengers disembarked with no incidents.

The aircraft involved in the incident was first flown in January 1997 by Air Asia (FD), through a lease from GECAS. It then went to Garuda (GA), followed by Shenzen Airlines (ZH), and finally to Our Airlines, predecessor of ON, in 2013.

According to Planespotters, ON flies a fleet of 5 Boeing 737 of which two are passenger version and two are cargo aircraft. ON website indicates that the airline has services to BNE, Tarawa (TRW), Kiribati Island, Nadi (NAN), Fiji, and Majuro (MAJ), Marshall Islands.

