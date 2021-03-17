LONDON – Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) delivered one DeHavilland Dash 8-400 to LAM Mozambique Airlines (TM) as MSN4175.

NAC is the industry’s leading regional aircraft lessor serving approximately 75 airline customers in over 50 countries. NAC’s current fleet of almost 500 aircraft includes ATR 42, ATR 72, De Havilland Dash 8, Mitsubishi CRJ900/1000, Airbus A220, and Embraer E-Jet family aircraft.

DeHavilland Canada 8-400. Image: NAC

About LAM Mozambique Airlines

Flag carrier LAM Mozambique Airlines was born in 1963 as a charter carrier named DETA – Direcção de Exploração de Transportes Aéreos, and it was renamed on May 14 of 1980 following reorganization. TM is based in Maputo and has its hub at Maputo International Airport (MPM). TM’s domestic network comprises 11 destinations.

In the region, TM flies to Johannesburg, Dar-es-salaam, and Nairobi, and is soon preparing to expand to more African Capitals. The company operates about 40 flights daily through its fleet composed of two Boeing 737-700, two Bombardier Q400, and three Embraer 145 operated by its subsidiary MEX- Moçambique Expresso.

Since 2012, TM is part of the African airlines that provide better economic class services, according to the World Travel Awards.

Featured image: DeHavilland Canada 8-400. Render: DeHavilland

