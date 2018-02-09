Airways Magazine

AirSwift Takes Delivery of Brand New ATR 72-600

February 09
09:25 2018
MIAMI — Aircraft lessor, Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), confirmed it delivered one brand-new ATR 72-600 (MSN 1440), to Philippines’ AirSwift.

The airline is adding one new aircraft a year to its current fleet of three ATR-42 600s, all of them leased via NAC.

AirSwift is the first airline in the Philippines to operate the ATR 42-600 series.

Previously, the carrier used to operate two ATR 42-500s before it finally received the ATR 42-600s.

NAC is the largest owner and lessor of ATR aircraft in the globe.

With the new addition to Philippines’ boutique commercial airline, AirSwift will expand its network in 2018 to operate direct flights from El Nido, Puerto Princesa, Coron (Busuanga), and Bohol (Tagbilaran).

AirSwift will also launch flights from Manila to Sicogon, which is seen as one of the country’s new tourism hotspots. This new route is a commitment the company made to support the growth of inter-island tourism in the Philippines, according to the airline.

Currently, NAC has 70 airline customers in 47 countries, such as British Airways, Air Canada, LOT, Azul, Lufthansa, Garuda, Flybe, Aeroméxico, and airBaltic, as well as regional carriers including Air Nostrum, Widerøe, and Binter.

Its current fleet of 400 aircraft includes ATR 42, ATR 72, Bombardier Dash 8, CRJ900, CRJ1000, CS300, E170, E175, E190, and E195.

1 Comment

  1. Walkingthedog
    Walkingthedog February 09, 16:40

    The picture is an ATR 42-600 not the new 72.

