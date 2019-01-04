Moxy Airlines Firms Up Order For 60 A220-300s

MIAMI – David Neeleman’s new startup, Moxy Airlines, has firmed up its commitment for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft that were announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July 2018.

The new US carrier is founded by a group of investors that includes David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue. Neeleman is also a major investor in TAP Air Portugal and controlling shareholder in Azul airlines in Brazil.

Plans for the new American LCC were unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in July.

Neeleman’s commitment was the second major order for the A220 since Airbus took over the program on July 1, 2018, following JetBlue’s booking for 75 A220 aircraft.

PHOTO: Airbus.

“After years of U.S. airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of U.S. airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction,” said Neeleman at the time of the announcement in Farnborough .

“The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions. With deliveries starting in 2021, we will have ample time to assemble a world-class management team and another winning business model.”

Airbus Mobile Assembly Line

Neeleman’s order was completed during the last week of December. Airbus noted that these planes will be manufactured at the final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.

The manufacturer also explained that the A220 assembly line will be located adjacent to the current A320 facility and that they plan to begin work later this month.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer said that “Moxy has its sights set on the future, so I can’t think of a better aircraft to put into their fleet than the A220,”

“We believe the A220 really is the future of this segment of the market, and the flying public will know from the minute they set foot onboard that they’re experiencing the best our industry has to offer.”

The Airbus A220 now has an order book of more than 500 planes to date.

Airbus claims that the A220 has all the credentials to win the largest share of the 100-150 seat mid-range jet market and that their current estimates show that the aircraft could win around 7,000 orders within the next two decades.

Neeleman revealed that because the Moxy name belongs to a hotel chain owned by Marriott, “They got a bit upset with us,” he said.

Neeleman also said that he plans to have Moxy partner-up with Azul and TAP Portugal on flights across the Atlantic, but doesn’t see it becoming a “mega airline joint venture.”