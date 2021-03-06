MIAMI – Zaporizhzhia Airport (OZH)-based Motor Sich Airlines (M9) is resuming flights to Odesa (ODS) starting from April 26, 2021.

Motor Sich is proposing daily flights, excepted Sundays, departing IEV at 09:50 and arriving at ODS at 10:50. Saturday’s flights are scheduled an hour later.

The return flights leave ODS at 17:50 and land in IEV at 19:10, on Sundays, and the service is scheduled at 18:30 from ODS and arriving at IEV at 219:50. All times are local.

Antonov An-140, Motor Sich Airlines. Photo: Oleg V. Belyakov – AirTeamImages, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons

About the Airline

The airline is a Public Joint Stock Company, EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) certified for the operations of passengers and cargo flights, both domestic and international. The company is also engaged in the manufacture, repair, and maintenance of aircraft gas engines.

Motor Sich operated a fleet of nine aircraft composed of Yakovlev and Antonov types, both passenger and cargo. It also operates a fleet of MIL helicopters.

Featured image: Antonov An-24RV, Motor Sich Airlines. photo: Igor Bubin (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons

