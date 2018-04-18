Airways Magazine

Delta to Expand Winter Service to Europe

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delta to Expand Winter Service to Europe

Delta to Expand Winter Service to Europe
April 18
17:06 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will continue to have year-round nonstop access to Europe from several U.S. gateways this winter season. The airline will operate flights from New York’s JFK to Lisbon, from Indianapolis to Paris and from Orlando to Amsterdam, as well as services from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam.

The Lisbon five-time a week nonstop service will be operated from John F. Kennedy International Airport by a Boeing 757 aircraft, starting on October 27.

According to Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic, the airline had “a tremendously successful first summer of operating JFK-Lisbon in 2017” and the addition of both, Atlanta-Lisbon and JFK-Ponta Delgada (Azores), comes as a consequence of it.

“We’re very excited to make more nonstops to the U.S. from Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon through the winter season a reality,” added James.

Also, on the same date, Delta will start flights from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam, both operated by Airbus A330 aircraft.

“These services, which are being launched in June and will now be extended to year-round operations, provide key links between business, entertainment and cultural capitals on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice President – Sales, West.

Likewise, Delta’s new Indianapolis-Paris flight that is expected to be launched on May 24, will now be extended into the winter. The four-time a week service will be operated by a Boeing 767-300ER, and will become Indianapolis’s only nonstop route to Europe.

 

Last, Delta’s new Orlando-Amsterdam nonstop service that commenced on March 30, will be extended year-round with four flights a week.


On the other side, Delta will discontinue service from October 27, between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Customers in the New York City area will still have access to Paris via Delta and joint venture partner Air France flights from New York-JFK. ​​​​​​

132
Tags
Delta Air LinesEuropeNew YorkOrlandoWinter schedule

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.