Delta to Expand Winter Service to Europe

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will continue to have year-round nonstop access to Europe from several U.S. gateways this winter season. The airline will operate flights from New York’s JFK to Lisbon, from Indianapolis to Paris and from Orlando to Amsterdam, as well as services from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam.

The Lisbon five-time a week nonstop service will be operated from John F. Kennedy International Airport by a Boeing 757 aircraft, starting on October 27.

According to Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic, the airline had “a tremendously successful first summer of operating JFK-Lisbon in 2017” and the addition of both, Atlanta-Lisbon and JFK-Ponta Delgada (Azores), comes as a consequence of it.

“We’re very excited to make more nonstops to the U.S. from Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon through the winter season a reality,” added James.

Also, on the same date, Delta will start flights from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam, both operated by Airbus A330 aircraft.

“These services, which are being launched in June and will now be extended to year-round operations, provide key links between business, entertainment and cultural capitals on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice President – Sales, West.

Likewise, Delta’s new Indianapolis-Paris flight that is expected to be launched on May 24, will now be extended into the winter. The four-time a week service will be operated by a Boeing 767-300ER, and will become Indianapolis’s only nonstop route to Europe.

Last, Delta’s new Orlando-Amsterdam nonstop service that commenced on March 30, will be extended year-round with four flights a week.



On the other side, Delta will discontinue service from October 27, between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Customers in the New York City area will still have access to Paris via Delta and joint venture partner Air France flights from New York-JFK. ​​​​​​