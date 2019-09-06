Mitsubishi, Mesa Airlines to Ink Deal for up to 100 SpaceJet M100s

LONDON – Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation has announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phoenix-based Mesa Airlines (YV) for up to 100 SpaceJet M100s.

The MoU sets the base to “commence formal negotiations for the purchase” of 100 M100s, says a Mitsubishi Aircraft press release.

The deal was announced at a signing event at the Regional Airline Association (RAA) annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and it outlines 50 firm orders plus 50 purchasing rights. The initial deliveries would begin in 2024.

President of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, Hisakazu Mizutani has said that the selection of Mesa Airlines “confirms that our aircraft fulfills the current and future needs in the industry.”

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Airlines highlighted, “The U.S. mainline carriers are looking for an aircraft that will allow them to provide a consistent premium passenger experience from their regional to long-haul fleets, and the SpaceJet M100 can deliver this premium experience within US scope clause.”

With 76 seats, the SpaceJet M100 complies with these scope clauses, which establish limits on the size and seating of the regional aircraft that feed major airlines.

Mesa Airlines currently operates 20 Bombardier CRJ-700s and 60 Embraer E175s for United Express and operates 64 Bombardier CRJ-900s and two CRJ-200s for American Eagle.

Mesa Airlines anticipates that the new Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 will be utilized in their Capacity Purchase Agreements with major US airlines.