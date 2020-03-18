Mitsubishi Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight of SpaceJet Flight Test Vehicle 10

MIAMI – Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, an MHI Group company, announced today the completion of Flight Test Vehicle 10 (FTV10) test flight.

FTV10 took off at 14:53 (JST) from the Prefectural Nagoya Airport and carried out basic aircraft performance tests in normal operating conditions over the Pacific Ocean. After approximately two hours of flight, the aircraft landed back in Nagoya at 16:40 (JST).

Having successfully completed this test flight, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation is set to enter the final phase of certification flight testing for the SpaceJet M90, the first commercial jet manufactured in Japan.

“I am very pleased that FTV10, which was handed over from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in January this year, successfully conducted its first flight today,” Hisakazu Mizutani, President of Mitsubishi Aircraft said.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who are continuously supporting the program. We are excited about this latest step in the certification of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90,” added Mutzutani.

Alex Bellamy, Mitsubishi Aircraft’s Chief Development Officer, said, “Today’s announcement is especially encouraging, as it marks the start of certification flight testing for the first SpaceJet M90 in the final, certifiable configuration.”

Bellamy added, “We are all proud of this latest accomplishment, which reflects the hard work of a dedicated team, the culmination of an organizational transformation and all of the engineering changes made since 2016. We look forward to continuing our progress toward commercial certification of the M90 program.”

Hiroyoshi Takase, a captain aboard FTV10’s maiden flight, remarked, “Today’s flight test was conducted smoothly and according to plan. The aircraft delivered on expectations and handled just as I anticipated.”

Mitsubishi Aircraft plans in the weeks ahead to continue flight tests on FTV10 in Nagoya, as it gets ready for the ferry flight to Moses Lake Flight Test Center (MFC) to join the rest of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90 test fleet for the final phase of type certification flight test.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar