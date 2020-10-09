

MIAMI – Today, Middle East Airlines (ME) took delivery of the 10,000th aircraft build as part of the A320 family. The A321neo with Manufacturer serial number 10,000 was handed over to ME during a delivery ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse.



Speaking on the occasion’s significance, Mohamad El-Hout, Chairman and Director General of MEA said the carrier is “honored to receive the state-of-the-art A321neo with its distinctive serial number.” The uniqueness of the occasion is not solely reserved for the Aircraft itself but also that it occurs as ME celebrates its 75th Anniversary as well.

A321neo Middle East Airlines Delivery Ceremony. Photo: Airbus

Comments from Airbus

Airbus also celebrated the significance of the occasion. Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Scherer, said in a statement, “Airbus is proud to continue building its long-standing partnership with Middle East Airlines, which already operates one of the most modern Airbus fleets in the world. As an all-Airbus operator, ME benefits from the Airbus’ unique fleet commonality between aircraft families and is now adding the third highly fuel-efficient A321neo to step up the game.”



The A321neo, first announced in 2010, is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines resulting in a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and a 50% decrease in noise reduction as compared to other members in the A320 family. The aircraft features a two-class layout accommodating 160 passengers.



For ME, this is the second major Airbus milestone being celebrated. In 2012, the airline was also chosen to receive MSN5,000, 23 years into the A320 Family production. This latest delivery is ME’s third A321neo in its fleet, with another six scheduled to arrive later in the year.