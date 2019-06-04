Miami Welcomes LOT Polish Airlines Inaugural Flight From Warsaw

MIAMI — The Miami International Airport (MIA) strengthened its position as the US airport with the most diverse portfolio of airlines by welcoming the inaugural flight of LOT Polish Airlines from Warsaw, Poland.

The inaugural flight was the very first direct link between Poland and Florida, helping to establish Miami as a true international gateway and feed the large Polish community in the Sunshine State.

“At present, there are nearly 500,000 people of Polish origin living in Florida,” said Rafał Milczarski, the airline’s CEO. “We are very glad that we can meet the expectations and needs of the Polish Diaspora in America who now, for the first time, can take advantage of direct flights on the route between Poland and the U.S,” added Milczarski.

The scheduled service will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on the carrier’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Serving seven destinations across North America, the launch of the Warsaw-Miami link will take that number to eight. Overall, the carrier flies to 111 destinations around the world.

The Polish carrier has a history spanning over ninety years. Formed in 1928 by the merger of several smaller airlines, the company operated its first scheduled service on January 1, 1929.

Since then LOT Polish Airlines has operated as a conventional hub-and-spoke carrier model, connecting Europe with Asia, North and Central America.

Today, the airline has operating bases at Warsaw-Chopin Airport (WAW) and Budapest-Ferenc Liszt Airport (BUD).

The introduction of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet in 2012 has enabled the airline to offer new routes, improved passenger comfort and operate a more efficient environmentally friendly service.

Just like many new 787-8 operators, new long and thin routes have been able to open up, allowing airlines to take advantage of the plane’s efficiency on routes that are susceptible to traffic variations year-round.

“We proudly welcome LOT Polish Airlines’ Warsaw service,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director, and CEO. “We are honored to be their first destination in Florida and to be part of their ongoing expansion into North America.”

With the launch of the new direct service between two large economic, social and cultural cities of significance it is fair to conclude this new service will provide new opportunities and much-needed air link bringing people and places closer together.