Miami-Dade Aviation Department, Bahamasair Celebrates New Miami-Bimini Route

MIAMI — Last week, Bahamasair launched its new four-weekly flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Bimini, the westernmost district of the Bahamas. The airline gathered with officials from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department to celebrate the new route.

“We are thrilled by Bahamasair’s decision to expand its service at MIA and offer our passengers yet another destination to choose from when they travel between Miami and the Bahamas,” said Lester Sola, Miami-Dade Aviation Director.

Then, Sola added that the Bahamas remains one of its busiest markets in the Caribbean. “We look forward to seeing travel increase with these four new weekly flights.”

The inaugural departure flight to Bimini took off to the rhythm of a Junkanoo band, which is a street parade that features dance, music, and colorful costumes. Also, it received a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the gate reception in MIA, as well as a water cannon salute from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Bahamasair’s new route will be managed by an ATR-42 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 50 passengers. The airline took delivery of its first ATR-42 back in November 2015.

“We're glad to welcome our 1st brand new #ATR72-600 &become a member of the ATR family!”#BahamasAir CEO #avgeeks pic.twitter.com/DqNYjmc7jM — ATR (@ATRaircraft) November 27, 2015

According to MIA, it will be its only service to Bimini and its seventh destination in the Bahamas, and currently, Bahamasair flies daily between MIA and Nassau International Airport (NAS) and is the latest airline to commence operations at MIA, following LATAM Airlines beginning a weekly flight to Salvador, Brazil, on April 29.

In addition, Air Italy will join the Miami market with four flights per week to Milan on June 8; and American Airlines will launch daily service to Savannah, Georgia on June 7, followed by a weekly flight to Bonaire, Lesser Antilles on June 9.