Miami – Miami Air International (LL), which had ended operations in May, is set to relaunch with a new Boeing 737-800 aircraft under new ownership.

Between October 20 and 22, HL7567 (msn 28647), a 19.4-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft formerly operated by Eastar Jet (ZE) was ferried from Seoul Gimpo (GMP), South Korea via Sapporo (CTS) and Anchorage (ANC) to Miami (OPF) before being re-registered as N770MA.

Miami Air plans to restart operations as a passenger charter specialist after the new company, based in Delaware, acquired the assets and certificate of the old Miami Air.

Continuing a Legacy

Before being shut down, LL had flown for 29 years, accomplishing noteworthy missions right up until it shut down, including ferrying 4,000 American troops to the Middle East in 72 hours on New Year’s day.

Miami Air has also had mishaps, such as a runway overrun in Jacksonville, but was also one of the first airlines to transport passengers infected with COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic.

The new LL, owned by Tomas Romero, who also owns World Atlantic Airlines (WL), will hopefully thrive as a business, albeit on a smaller scale, keeping a legacy alive.

