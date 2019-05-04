Miami Air Boeing 737 Crash Lands Near Jacksonville

MIAMI — At around 21:40 EST, a Miami Air International charter flight originating from Guantanamo Bay’s Leeward Point Field (NBW) crashed landed into a river near Jacksonville, Florida.

The flight was scheduled to land at Naval Air Station Jacksonville when the plane overshot the runway and slid into the nearby St. John’s River.

The 18-year-old Boeing 737-800 was flying a contracted charter flight for US Navy personnel carrying 136 passengers at the time of its crash, along with seven crew members.

While 21 passengers were transported to the hospital, all were listed in good condition later that evening.

“Every person is alive and accounted for,” according to a Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office tweet late Friday night.

Navy emergency personnel as well as first responders were on site to provide support during the incident. Thunderstorms had been documented in the area prior to the accident.

One passenger, Cheryl Bormann, stated, “We were in water. We couldn’t tell where we were, whether it was a river or an ocean… There was rain coming down. There was lightning and thunder. And we stood on that wing for a significant period of time.”

The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, claimed that city crews were working to prevent the spilling of jet fuel into the river, with the White House even going as far as to offer assistance, as well.

Miami Air International is a charter carrier that provides travel services to several groups, including the United States military. The charter airline has a fleet of six Boeing 737-800s that have an average age of 14.2 years, according to planespotters.net.

Boeing responded via Twitter that it had been notified of the incident and was compiling information regarding the crash.

The news strikes yet another blow to an aircraft manufacturer that has already been struggling in recent months due to a series of crashes involving its 737 MAX model. A definitive cause to the crash landing has not been disclosed.