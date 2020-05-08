Miami Air End Operations After 29 Years

MIAMI – Miami Air International (LL) has today ended its operations after weeks of unfruitful discussions with various transaction partners to receive a viable proposal to acquire the assets of the South Florida airline.

In a letter to Miami Air employees, Miami Air CEO Kurt Kamrad informed them that today was their last day of employment, that current employees will be paid until that day, and that medical coverage will continue until the end of the month.

On Monday May 11, company employees will have the opportunity to collect any personal items from the office and show the items to security personnel upon leaving the premises. Employees were also told to bring any company property they may have in their possession on the same day.

The CEO went on to thank LL employees for their “dedication, flexibility, ingenuity, and professionalism,” noting these attributes as the reason the airline has survived for the last 29 years.

“Because of that reputation, Miami Air is a brand name known throughout the entire industry for exceptionalism,” said Kamrad.

A 29-year legacy of accomplishemts

In the letter released today, the CEO described how many impossible-to-do projects were accomplished by the company, naming a few recent examples that include the company being the number one choice for VIP operations from a request by Mayor Bloomberg.

Another project carried out on New Year’s day this year, involved the moving of 4,000 troops to the Middle East in 72 hours at the request of the US Military. Furthermore, the carrier was the first US passenger airline to transport COVID-19 passengers within 48 hours after a request from Reva Air Ambulance.

Miami Air’s customers included incentive groups, sports teams, Fortune 500 companies, major cruise lines, entertainers, political candidates and the United States government. Miami Air filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 24, 2020.

The CEO ended his message to LL employees with the following:

“I consider it an honor to have worked with each of you and I wish all of you the best of luck in the future. May the Lord bless you and keep you safe during these uncertain times. Please stay in touch and always keep the blue side up.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is going to be a long road ahead for Miami Air employees who suddenly do not have a job; much like many other workers in the commercial aviation industry worldwide who are now finding themselves in a similar situation.

Our thoughts go out to all of them, as we at Airways hope for a quick recovery of the industry once the current health crisis has finally passed.