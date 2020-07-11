Airways Magazine

Malaysia, Japan Airlines To Launch Joint-Business

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Malaysia, Japan Airlines To Launch Joint-Business

Malaysia, Japan Airlines To Launch Joint-Business
July 11
04:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Japan Airlines (JL) have announced today that they will start a business partnership on July 25 to enhance their Malaysia and Japan services.

With the promise of offering passengers the “best travel experience” through this joint business, MH and JL said in the statement that they expect to strengthen their business models through the partnership

Airlines’ promotion to launch four weekly services alongside flights resumption to Japan. Photo: Malaysia Airlines.

Combined Schedule for July

As the Malaysian carrier is set to resume flights to Japan this month, both companies will combine their offer to operate four weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita starting in July and continuing in August.

The services also encompass the highest standards on safety and hygiene procedures during COVID-19 times, added the carriers. Consequently, the companies have adjusted their processes in check-in, boarding, and arrival.

Japan Airlines Boeing 777-200 JA773J. Photo: Alvin Man.

Benefits for MH and JL business model

The joint venture will not only benefit the commercial performance of airlines but also their shared practices and responsibilities, as MH and JL are “in line with a sustainable business model” in long-haul frequencies.

MH and JL strategy seeks to establish a “travel bubble” between the two countries after they had conversations with involved governments, according to MH Group CEO, Captain Izham Ismail.

Captain Ismail stated that the announcement that will no doubt upgrade commerce, trade, and tourism comes with a delay, as both territories had travel restrictions in past months.

On his part, JL President, Yuji Akasaka said that the expanded relationship between both airlines will perform under the highest standards and with hospitality in mind to enhance the experience of their mutual passengers.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Japan AirlinesKuala Lampur AirportMalaysia AirlinesTokyo Narita Airport
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0