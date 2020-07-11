Airways Magazine

Malaysia Airlines Introduces “Fly Confidently” Campaign (+VIDEO)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Malaysia Airlines Introduces “Fly Confidently” Campaign (+VIDEO)

Malaysia Airlines Introduces “Fly Confidently” Campaign (+VIDEO)
July 11
13:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – As demand for passenger travel goes up after the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaysia Airlines (MH) is ensuring that there are extensive safety measures in place across its operations.

The company in charge of MH, the Malaysian Aviation Group, announced its “Fly Confidently” campaign, which seeks to heighten awareness on the health initiatives taken by the firm.

The campaign comes as Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings take to the skies once again as domestic travel bookings have spiked since last month’s re-opening.

Malaysia Airlines A330 | Photo: © Flox Papa via Wikipedia Commons

Health Measures

Passengers can check for travel advisories on the MH website, change any bookings they made before June 30, 2020 and check-in ahead of time on their website to reduce contact via surfaces at the airport.

In the terminal, high-touch areas will frequently be sanitized, floor markers will indicate social distancing and barriers will limit contact with staff in select airports.

Temperature checks and document verification will be completed before boarding. The boarding process will be carried out with small groups boarding to minimize crowding in jet bridges.

All passengers will be required to wear a mask on-board except during meal times. HEPA Air Filters on board will filter 99.97% of viruses and bacteria in the air and lavatories will be cleaned many times during flights.

Cabin crew will wear necessary PPE to protect themselves and passengers. | Photo: © Malaysia Airlines

Positive Outlook for Malaysia Airlines

The airline is confident in its safety precautions, which were recommended by ICAO, the WHO, IATA, and the Ministry of Health in Malaysia. Malaysia Aviation Group CEO, Captain Izham Ismail said:

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and employees are important to us. Hence, we introduced the Fly Confidently campaign to educate the traveling public on the health and safety measures that we have put in place to travel safely from pre-flight right up to arrival.”

“Under this campaign, we produced a series of communication resources such as infographics, travel checklist, and advisories which are available on our website,” said the CEO.

Ismail added, “Passengers can also refer to these materials to understand the steps they can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The video launched today is the latest addition to our campaign and was produced in-house by our MAG talents.

It details a step-by-step walkthrough of a passenger journey from home with contactless check-in via our mobile app or website, followed by the enhanced safety and health measures we have adopted at the airport and on board our flights.”

Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380. | Airways Magazine File Photo

Prevention Across The Board

The four-minute video (below) showcases a passenger’s journey on departure or arrival in Kuala Lumpur. It was released on the MH social media platforms and aims to demonstrate the extensive precautions which the airline is taking.

Malaysia Airlines is taking hygiene very seriously across its carriers. The prevention of a second-wave of COVID-19 is critical and in the hands of major airlines to take safe precautions like the ones MH will be taking.

Their ‘Fly Confidently’ webpage is linked here which includes a downloadable leaflet and checklist for prospective passengers to adhere to before their flights.

Fly Confidently Malaysia Airlines Video
Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19Fly ConfidentlyKuala LumpurMalaysiaMalaysia Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0