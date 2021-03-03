MIAMI – A newcomer in the European market but not a new or unknown carrier, Mesa Airlines (YV), a subsidiary of the Mesa Air Group, is planning to create a new airline and start service in Europe.

According to ch-aviation.com, YV has entered into talks with Gramercy Associates Ltd., a consultancy company based in London, to create an ACMI (Aircraft Crew Maintenance Insurance), and CPA (Customer Pricing Agreement) new carrier set to operate a fleet of CRJ900 aircraft, a type already well known to YV which operated a large type’s fleet in the US.

The Mesa Airlines joint venture will apply for a new Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), but YV may only own 49% of the new carrier, the maximum share percentage allowed for non-European subjects under EU law.

No mention is made of the name of the European partner that is set to own 51% shares and become the majority shareholder. Following the recent British exit from the EU (BREXIT), a British party cannot own more than 49% of shares of an airline within the bloc.

Mesa Airlines Embraer E175 N-87318 operating as United Express – Photo Luke Ayers/Airways

Mesa Airlines Fleet, European Competition

According to ch-aviation.com, YV operates flights for American Eagle (AA), United Express (UA), and cargo services for DLH (D0) and flies 76 Embraer E175, 85 CRJ100-700-900 series, 2 B737–400F, and one B737-800. The carrier had placed an order for 34 Mitsubishi Space Jet but this aircraft may tentatively enter service only in 2024, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Gramercy Associates Ltd. is a British consultancy Group, headed by Tony Davis, Managing Director, and former CEO of Tiger Air (TR) and BMIbaby (WW).YV shall face competition from Air France (AF) Hop! (A5), KLM (KL) Cityhopper (WA) Lufthansa (LH) Cityline (CL), and British Airways Cityflier (BA).

Featured image: Luke Ayers/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.