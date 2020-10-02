MIAMI – After reaching an agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association, Mesa Airlines (YV) has announced today it will avoid employee furloughs in 2020. The airline’s approximate 3,400 employees are now safe from any layoffs.

This announcement comes with a sigh of relief, giving some more time for further aid to reach airlines. YV, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, operates a fleet of 145 aircraft.

Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein said, “We like to think of Mesa as a big extended family. In times of crisis, families pull together and I’m incredibly grateful for the dedication, hard work, and bravery of our people.”

He continued, “Their willingness to support their fellow employees through this incredibly difficult time is a real testament to their kindness and humanity.”

Furloughs Abound

This past week has been devastating for the aviation industry. As per the requirements of the CARES act funding, furloughs by airlines were prohibited until October 1. Yesterday, thousands of American Airlines (AA) and United Airlines (UA) employees were placed on furlough.

Despite negotiations between airlines and Congress members, no further aid has been agreed upon. Without more aid for airlines, further furloughs and cost-cutting measures are imminent.

In the case of Mesa, the airline’s financials must be airtight and strong at the current moment, especially after recording a net gain in Q3.

Looking Ahead

It remains clear that those at YV are currently safe for the time being, but if the COVID-19 pandemic continues further into next year, then the situation will obviously change.

For the general industry as a whole, the entire theme has been furloughs and layoffs, which is something that cannot be stopped due to governments globally not doing enough to support those in the industry.

Only time will tell how the industry will react and whether more jobs can be saved.

