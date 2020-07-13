Airways Magazine

Mesa Air Group Signs On With DHL

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • LATAM Formalizes Second DIP Financing Tranche MIAMI – The LATAM Airlines Group has presented the second tranche (Tranche A) of its DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing proposal to the Court of the Southern District of New York, as...
  • easyJet Pilots Call for a Vote of No-Confidence LONDON –  easyJet (U2) Pilots have demanded a ‘vote of no confidence’ in easyJet’s (U2) COO Peter Bellew (54), who joined U2 from Ryanair (FR) in January 2020. The demand...
  

Mesa Air Group Signs On With DHL

Mesa Air Group Signs On With DHL
July 13
14:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Mesa Air Group, the parent company of Mesa Airlines (YV), announced this morning that it has entered into a five-year cargo contract with DHL Express Americas.

In the process, the airline will add two Boeing 737-400Fs to a new crew base in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) serves as DHL Express Americas’ global hub, and Mesa expects to have the first 737 in service by October.

PHOTO: Jason Whitebird

Familiar Territory for Mesa

Contract flying is nothing new to Mesa; the carrier currently operates 145 aircraft (a mix of CRJ-700, CRJ-900, and E175) on behalf of United Airlines (UA) and American Airlines (AA) under their respective regional brands.

Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said that the company is “very excited to enter the cargo market and diversify our business. Flying under contract on behalf of DHL is essentially the same business model Mesa has operated under for over 20 years.”

There are many similar airlines in the US that operate on contract bases with major airlines, but Mesa is the first to enter the dedicated cargo market.

PHOTO: Mesa Airlines
(feature image also courtesy of Mesa)

Growth on the Horizon

Executive Vice President and COO Brad Rich commented on the company’s new growth, saying “We are proud to offer new opportunities to our employees as we enter the cargo industry. In particular, Mesa pilots will now have the ability to earn a 737 type rating and receive the highest pay in the regional industry, all without leaving the company.”

Ornstein added that “Cargo transport plays a critical role in the health of communities and economies around the world. Mesa is well-suited for this new mission, and this is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and productive relationship with DHL.”

Even with the airline industry not exactly being in the ideal state to start a new venture, Mesa is confident that their new agreement with DHL will be a success.

In the end, the transition from passenger regional jet flying to cargo mainline jet flying will be interesting to observe, as well as the potential for other regional airlines to obtain similar contracts if the DHL-Mesa flying goes well.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
737737-400CargoDHLDHL ExpressMesa Air GroupMesa Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Braxton Cook

Braxton Cook

Commercial pilot, Lifelong airplane nerd, and Airways contributing writer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0