MIAMI – The Russian made Aviadvigatel PD-14 (previously known as PS-14), a turbofan being developed by United Engine Corporation (UEC) Aviadvigatel to power the Irkut MC-21 twin-jet airliner, has met International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) CO2 emission requirements.

The certification was awarded under ICAO Chapter 16 Vol. III Environmental Protection rules.

Developed Using Russian Tech

The engine, entirely developed using Russian technology, was first certified by the Russian Federal Air transport Agency (FATA) in 2018 and complied with ICAO standards. With the additional certification, UEC Aviadvigatel PD-14 engine will meet all requirements to perform international flights.

On this subject UEC Deputy Director General Yuri Shmotin said, “MC-21-310 aircraft with PD-14 engines will be able to perform international flights. The second important point is that Russia will now be able to supply aircraft with engines manufactured by the UEC to the international market.”

The Irkout MC-21 has been re-designed MC 21-310 to show his difference with the aircraft mounting Pratt & Withney PW1400G engines. The new engine has a thrust of 18000-35000lbf.

