MIAMI – Taiwanese regional carrier Mandarin Airlines (AE) has confirmed the gradual retirement of its Embraer E190 jets. The China Airlines (CI) subsidiary has six of the type in its fleet, all on lease from GE Capital Aviation Services and TrueNoord Meihua.

The airline plans to return two aircraft to their respective lessors by the end of this year, beginning in October. Another return will take place in 2021, and the remaining three will follow in 2022.

The Embraer E190 fleet was responsible for flying AE’s international routes, while the carrier’s fleet of ATR turboprops cover the domestic network.

Mandarin Airlines ATR 72-600. Photo: Minyen Hsieh via Wikimedia Commons

Fleet Plans for the Future

While the E190 retirement has been confirmed, the company is reluctant to announce any plans to replace the aircraft.

In a statement, a representative of the airline said, “[the] future aircraft model replacing these E190s is to be included in China Airlines Group short-haul fleet renewal plan in the near future.”

With several new jets targeted at the short to medium-haul sector having hit the market recently, it will be interesting to see which aircraft is selected. AE also has two additional ATR 72-600 aircraft on order, which will bring its ATR fleet to nine examples.

Mandarin Airlines Embraer E190. Photo: contri via Wikimedia Commons