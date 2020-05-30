Malta Air To Make Redundancies

LONDON – According to a letter seen by The Times of Malta, Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air is going to be making redundancies in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that around 60 cabin crew and pilots will be made redundant at a time where the airline states there is an “unavoidable need for redundancies” in order to “survive the COVID-19 crisis”.

The cuts of 60 employees represents around a third of continent staff at the airline.

The decision had been made by the carrier following failed talks over what the airline had deemed “reasonable pay cuts”.

Those who have been made redundant will be paid €1,489, with last day of employment being the end of June.

These job cuts will join those of Ryanair’s overall cuts, of which the parent company is aiming to cut around 3,000 jobs as well as aiming to return to 40% operational capacity in July.

COVID Faltering A Good Start?

The Irish low-cost carrier announced the launch of this airline earlier last year, with the plans to fly around five million passengers within a five-year timeframe.

According to data from Planespotters.net, the airline has 120 aircraft in its fleet, with only 32 in service at the moment.

All of the aircraft are still donning the Ryanair colours, but when it will be changed to the Malta Air livery remains unclear.

The acquisition of the airline was secured on the basis that the Maltese government had a “golden share”, meaning that decisions could be vetoed over the sale of the airline or on the transfer of the name.

October 2019 saw the carrier announce a significant boost out of the country for the Summer 2020 season which would have seen 3.1 million customers per annum on the 66 routes offered.

Such plans consisted of four new summer routes to Nis, Paphos, Santiago de Compostela & Trieste as well as one new route to Brindisi and frequency increases on nine other routes as well.

Passenger numbers would have generated a significant effort towards achieving five million passengers within five years, especially if it had hit over that target within a summer period.

It could definitely be suggested that had Coronavirus not taken place when it did, then Malta Air would have been very successful within its first full year of operations.

In the meantime, it would be suggested that Malta Air will take the same tact as its parent company and scale up very slowly before getting back to what would have been pre-COVID demand levels.