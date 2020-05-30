Airways Magazine

Malta Air To Make Redundancies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Malta Air To Make Redundancies

AviationUpClose on YouTube

Malta Air To Make Redundancies
May 30
06:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – According to a letter seen by The Times of Malta, Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air is going to be making redundancies in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that around 60 cabin crew and pilots will be made redundant at a time where the airline states there is an “unavoidable need for redundancies” in order to “survive the COVID-19 crisis”.

The cuts of 60 employees represents around a third of continent staff at the airline.

The decision had been made by the carrier following failed talks over what the airline had deemed “reasonable pay cuts”.

Those who have been made redundant will be paid €1,489, with last day of employment being the end of June.

These job cuts will join those of Ryanair’s overall cuts, of which the parent company is aiming to cut around 3,000 jobs as well as aiming to return to 40% operational capacity in July.

COVID Faltering A Good Start?

The Irish low-cost carrier announced the launch of this airline earlier last year, with the plans to fly around five million passengers within a five-year timeframe.

According to data from Planespotters.net, the airline has 120 aircraft in its fleet, with only 32 in service at the moment.

All of the aircraft are still donning the Ryanair colours, but when it will be changed to the Malta Air livery remains unclear.

The acquisition of the airline was secured on the basis that the Maltese government had a “golden share”, meaning that decisions could be vetoed over the sale of the airline or on the transfer of the name.

October 2019 saw the carrier announce a significant boost out of the country for the Summer 2020 season which would have seen 3.1 million customers per annum on the 66 routes offered.

Such plans consisted of four new summer routes to Nis, Paphos, Santiago de Compostela & Trieste as well as one new route to Brindisi and frequency increases on nine other routes as well.

Passenger numbers would have generated a significant effort towards achieving five million passengers within five years, especially if it had hit over that target within a summer period.

It could definitely be suggested that had Coronavirus not taken place when it did, then Malta Air would have been very successful within its first full year of operations.

In the meantime, it would be suggested that Malta Air will take the same tact as its parent company and scale up very slowly before getting back to what would have been pre-COVID demand levels.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
FeaturedMalta AirRyanair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European Correspondent for the magazine who has been actively trying to boost the presence in the continent.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0