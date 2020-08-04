Malindo Air Returns To Singapore

MIAMI – In efforts to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), Malindo Air will resume its international flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Changi International Airport.

This move is effective from August 19 with a single-daily flight.

Malindo Air will resume its flight services flight OD803 from KLIA to Singapore departing at 10:25 am, and flight OD804 from Singapore to KLIA departing at 12:20 pm.

Passengers are required to abide by the current regulations set by the respective authorities.

Statement from Malindo Air

Malindo Air CEO Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri commented on this stating why this is an important move.

“The flights to Singapore are to cater to the demands of our passengers, and boost the economy under the RGL and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes,”.

He added that the company has taken extra precautions within his staff from the ground level up.

Domestic routes

Malindo Air’s August plans involve operating to certain domestic services.

Kota Kinabalu: Kuching Sandakan Tawau

Kuala Lumpur Alor Setar Bintulu Johor Bahru Kota Bharu Kota Kinabalu Kuala Terengganu Kuantan Kuching Labuan Langkawi Miri Penang Sandakan Sibu Tawau

Kuching Miri



This significant step at Malindo Air highlights the push for operational restoration.

It will be interesting to see what level of success will be witnessed and whether it will be enough in a COVID-based world.