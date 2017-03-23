Malindo Air Named as 737 MAX Launch Operator

MIAMI — Malaysian carrier Malindo Air announced that it will be the first customer to operate the Boeing 737 MAX in revenue service.

The announcement was made on March 21 at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition. As previously reported by flightglobal, the jetliner will start its service on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route during the second quarter, and later to Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Guagnzhou.

“This new aircraft, which allows us to go to further destinations at a distance of 7 hours 30 mins, will certainly help attract tourists to our country. As tourism is a key revenue generator for the country, this new aircraft will play a key role in providing lower fares on air travel,” Chandran Rama Muthy, CEO of Malindo Air, said in a statement.

Malindo Air currently operates 32 ATR aircraft, as well as 26 Boeing 737s. The carrier expects to take delivery of up to four Boeing 737 MAXs this year.

Malindo’s Indonesian parent company, Lion Air, has two hundred 737 MAX aircraft on order.

“This is another huge milestone for us. The efforts to keep our products fresh are important and we will continue to innovate to give our customers the best flying experience,” Chadran added.

Norwegian Air Shuttle will receive its first 737 MAX in May, and plans to deploy the type on transatlantic routes from June. Southwest Airlines, which first ordered the MAX, will debut the jetliner on October 1.