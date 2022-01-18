DALLAS – Today, Maldivian Airways (Q2) announced it had ordered three ATR aircraft, including two ATR 72-600s and one ATR 42-600, with plans for the aircraft to be delivered this year.

The new aircraft are set to replace the airline’s aging fleet of De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 aircraft. Q2’s fleet of 10 Dash 8 aircraft has an average age of 22.5 years, making them prime candidates for replacement by newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

As the main point of connection between the Maldives, an archipelagic nation south of India and Sri Lanka, and the rest of the world, Maldivian Airlines plays a critical role in the country’s tourism industry.

The ATR aircraft will be crucial in maintaining the country’s connectivity between its small islands, and with the region.

Rendering of the PW127XT Engine | Photo: ATR

ATR’s Re-Engined 42-600, 72-600 Aircraft

At the Dubai Air Show, ATR announced its new engine, developed and manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, the PW127XT for ATR 42-600 and 72-600 aircraft.

Maldivian Airways’ new aircraft will be fitted with these new engines, which boast a 20% reduction in maintenance costs and a 3% reduction in fuel burn.

Further, the new engines will have the capability to be run with SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), which has become a core method of sustainable action among the aviation industry in recent years.

The new engines represent an opportunity for Q2 to reduce their operational costs, opening the door for possible future growth.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Mohamed Mihad, Managing Director of Maldivian, said, “We are pleased to take this next step in our expansion plans with ATR.

He continued, “We believe the new generation of ATR aircraft with the XT engines offer something we have been looking for in our fleet modernization, taking a step towards sustainability while keeping an eye on the operating costs as well as enhancing the cabin modernity and passenger comfort.”

Stefano Bortoli, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the current pandemic, operators are looking to the future, and this contract is a strong symbol of the resilience of the aviation sector.

Commenting on the aircraft’s fit in the Maldivian market, he said, Our aircraft have proven their reliability by linking up the islands of many archipelagos for almost four decades.”