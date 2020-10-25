MIAMI – To date, Malaysia Airlines (MH) has carried out over 200 rescue and repatriation missions through scheduled and charter operations.

The carrier also says that even though the Malaysian borders are still closed to international travelers, the airline is still opening new routes with these types of special services.

Malaysia Airlines has been utilising its Boeing 737-800 aircraft to support repatriaton/rescue missions Photo: 9M-MXA ©️ Ian Lim

Adapting to Changes

According to a press release, new destinations include cities in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. There are even new African services to the likes of Cam Rahn, South Sudan, Cario, Turkmenbashi, Turkmenabat, Dili, Nadi, and Port Moresby. The airline highlights that several of these airports have few commercial options available.

Malaysia is still under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and Conditional MCO in individual states. Subsequently, the nation’s borders remain closed to foreigners, and citizens are unable to leave amid the current global situation.

Therefore, when it comes to international operations, MH has been using its Airbus A380, A350, A330-300, and Boeing 737-800 jets for rescue and repatriation efforts.

MASkargo being loaded with PPE Photo: ©️ MASkargo

Cargo Movements

Malaysia Airlines sister carrier MASargo has been assisting with governments efforts to transport more than 2,000 tonnes of medical supplies and disaster-relief provisions to areas that have been impacted by the pandemic. Ventilators, surgical gloves, and sterile isolation gowns have all been carried by the firm.

Altogether, the global demand for medical equipment has kept the company’s planes in the air and cargo terminals active. The firm highlights that despite fewer flights in its network, it continues to support the value-chain of every business and ensure minimal disruptions.

Photo: Wiki Commons

Global Commitments

Malaysia Airlines Berger Group Chief Operations Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said that 168 of the 218 rescue and repatriation flights were charter services through strategic collaborations with governments and individual institutions. Altogether, the carrier has flown over 20,000 passengers to be with their loved ones during this difficult time.

“It has been a challenging yet exciting experience for us to operate in these new markets under the current circumstances, due to the ever-changing health and safety requirements as well as strict border controls by the respective countries,” the COO said, as per the press release.

“However, active engagements with the respective embassies, ministries, government agencies, organizations, and regulatory bodies have made it possible.”

Photo: Malaysia Airlines

Challenging Times

There was positivity a few months ago with MH opening up for domestic operations. However, with scheduled international passenger services still suspended, the airline is having to adapt. The carrier is facing trouble amid the pandemic, and it is continuing discussions with creditors about its ongoing restructuring process.

Altogether, despite its troubles, MH is continuing to do its best to serve passengers across the globe. It will nonetheless be hoping conditions improve over the next few months.