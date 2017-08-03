Malaysia Airlines Seeks Partners For Hajj-Focused Service

MIAMI – Malaysia Airlines is negotiating with potential investors for new charter flights that will benefit Muslim travelers on their annual pilgrimage to Mecca, also called Hajj. The planned service will be operated on Airbus A380 superjumbos.

Every year, two million Muslims journey to Islam’s holiest city of Mecca and carriers like Saudi Arabian Airlines lease dozens of jets to fill the demand. Malaysia airline which is looking for keeping their business afloat sees and opportunity over this.

“We think there is a great sustainable business,” Peter Bellew, Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Officer, said in Kuala Lumpur. “It is not just specifically money that we are looking. We are looking for somebody who can bring something to the business.”

Bloomberg reported that Malaysia Airlines’ CEO said in an interview, the carrier faces additional costs from the ringgit, which has weakened more than the company had expected. The currency fell 7.8 percent against the dollar in the last quarter of 2016 and earlier this year reached the lowest level since 1998. The strength of the dollar will increase costs by about 300 million ringgit ($70 million), more than what was projected.

Since this service will be a separate venture from the airline, the carrier will ask the Malaysian authorities a license for operations during a year, as said by Bellew. Also, he said the A380 would seat as many as 700 people in a single class, modified from their current 494-seat layout with Malaysia Airlines, the densest configuration of any superjumbo.

The airline is focusing on Business Class and Premium cabins as well as transporting passengers from other carriers to increase revenue.

Malaysian Airlines will buy six more aircraft next year and a similar number in 2019 to serve the most demanded routes across Asia; the carrier plans to add China, India, Japan and Taiwan as new routes over the next few years. The airline is studying leasing options and new purchases and will wait for a “good price.”

Upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, passengers will use the special Hajj terminal located at the airport. The one in a kind terminal can accommodate up to 80,000 passengers at one time and is five million square feet.