MIAMI – Lazarus, stand up and walk! The imperative could also apply to the Mahan Air (W5) Boeing 747-300, registration EP-MNE, revived after a major incident and five long years of overhauls.

As reported by Upinthesky.nl, the W5 jumbo was involved in a major incident on October 15, 2015, when, during its climb after take-off from Tehran Mehrabad Airport (THR), it suffered an uncontained failure of engine n° 3.

The debris caused damage to engine n°4 and to the wing structure. The aircraft, which was performing flight IRM1095 to Mashad (MHD) with 422 passengers and 19 crew members on board, returned and landed safely in THR.

Two Mahan Airlines Boeing 747-300 at Mehrabad. Photo: Danial Haghgoo – Iranian Spotters (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

A Queen is back in the Air

The 35-year-old type was then deemed damaged beyond repair but, surprisingly, after five years of overhauls and after receiving two engines from a previously retired Boeing 747-300, EP-MNE has returned back on active duty, flying domestic routes from THR to MHD, Bandar Abbas (BND), and Kish Island (KIH).

747, stand up and fly again! stands well for this aircraft!