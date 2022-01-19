DALLAS – The newest Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier, Lynx Air (Y9) has announced when it will begin its inaugural passenger service.

The Calgary-based company launched ticket sales this morning for its first-ever routes, including Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Toronto. All routes will be served from its base of operation in Calgary. The first flight will take place on April 7th from Calgary to Vancouver.

The airline will be operating an all-new fleet of Boeing 737-8 aircraft that were built and stored prior to the initial 737 MAX grounding in 2018. The aircraft are configured to seat 189 passengers, and the low economic footprint of the design helps the airline keep the airline’s fares low.

Photo: Lynx Air

Launch Routes

The following will be the routes served by the airline beginning early to mid-April;

Calgary (Starting April 7, 2022);

Toronto

Vancouver

Winnepeg

Kelowna

Toronto (Starting April 11, 2022)

Calgary

Vancouver

Vancouver (Starting April 7, 2022)

Toronto

Winnipeg

Kelowna

Calgary

Kelowna (Starting April 15, 2022)

Calgary

Vancouver

Winnipeg (Starting April 19, 2022)

Calgary

Vancouver

Photo: Lynx Air

Competition ahead

The company announced in November 2021 that it would be launching a commercial service within Canada. This follows a few years of anticipation for the launch of the airline into the low-cost market.

The airline will have to compete with the likes of established low-cost carriers Flair Airlines (F9) and Swoop (WO), as well as new up-and-coming carriers Jetliners.

