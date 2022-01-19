DALLAS – The newest Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier, Lynx Air (Y9) has announced when it will begin its inaugural passenger service.
The Calgary-based company launched ticket sales this morning for its first-ever routes, including Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Toronto. All routes will be served from its base of operation in Calgary. The first flight will take place on April 7th from Calgary to Vancouver.
The airline will be operating an all-new fleet of Boeing 737-8 aircraft that were built and stored prior to the initial 737 MAX grounding in 2018. The aircraft are configured to seat 189 passengers, and the low economic footprint of the design helps the airline keep the airline’s fares low.
Launch Routes
The following will be the routes served by the airline beginning early to mid-April;
Calgary (Starting April 7, 2022);
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Winnepeg
- Kelowna
Toronto (Starting April 11, 2022)
- Calgary
- Vancouver
Vancouver (Starting April 7, 2022)
- Toronto
- Winnipeg
- Kelowna
- Calgary
Kelowna (Starting April 15, 2022)
- Calgary
- Vancouver
Winnipeg (Starting April 19, 2022)
- Calgary
- Vancouver
Competition ahead
The company announced in November 2021 that it would be launching a commercial service within Canada. This follows a few years of anticipation for the launch of the airline into the low-cost market.
The airline will have to compete with the likes of established low-cost carriers Flair Airlines (F9) and Swoop (WO), as well as new up-and-coming carriers Jetliners.
Features images: Lynx Air