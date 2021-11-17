MIAMI – Lynx Air (Lynx) revealed itself as Canada’s newest ultra-affordable air carrier yesterday, boasting its Boeing 737 -8 fleet via its website.

With reasonable pricing, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and outstanding customer service, Lynx is on a quest to make Canadian air travel widely available.

The extreme low-cost carrier concept, which has changed air travel in Europe and the United States by providing low costs, flexibility, and options, will be adopted by Lynx. Calgary has been chosen as the airline’s headquarters, and routes and schedules will be announced soon.

Merren McArthur has been named CEO and President of Lynx, bringing with her a wealth of expertise in the aviation industry. She’s been the CEO of Tigerair Australia, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines, and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo.

Image: Lynx Air website

Comments from Lynx CEO

“We’re thrilled to provide competition and choice to the Canadian aviation industry at a time when Canadians are wanting to fly again, whether it’s to visit friends and family or take a long-awaited vacation,” McArthur said.

“We’ve designed an ultra-affordable fare structure that prioritizes simplicity, transparency, and choice. Passengers will be able to choose and pay for the services they desire, allowing them to save money on the trip and spend it where it matters most – at their destination.”

Lynx will fly a fleet of Boeing’s newest 737 MAX aircraft, which are equipped with cutting-edge fuel-saving technologies. To satisfy expected demand, the airline has definite orders and lease agreements in place for 46 aircraft over the next seven years. Early in 2022, the first three Boeing 737-8 will arrive.

“Boeing’s latest 737 aircraft has the lowest operating costs of any aircraft in its market sector, making it an excellent fit for Lynx Air’s ultra-low-cost business model,” said Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President of Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, North America. “Passengers may have faith in Lynx Air’s current fleet because this latest generation of aircraft is designed to provide the highest flexibility, reliability, and efficiency in the single-aisle market,” says the company.