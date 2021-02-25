MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) parent International Airlines Group (IAG) has today announced that Lynne Embleton will become the Irish flag carrier’s new CEO from April 6.

Embleton will leave her role as CEO and Chairman of IAG Cargo, held since 2017. She joined British Airways (BA) in 1992 and went on to hold numerous senior roles. These included being Managing Director at London Gatwick (LGW) and Director of Strategy and Chairman of BA CityFlyer at London City (LCY).

Aer Lingus Airbus A321-251N Photo: Dirk Grothe/Airways

Management Shift before Earnings Results

Embleton will replace Donal Moriarty, who became interim Chief Executive in October 2020, after the then CEO Sean Doyle moved across to BA. His appointment came after Alex Cruz stepped down following a significant backlash from unions and the public over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moriarty will now resume his role as Aer Lingus’ Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

IAG’s CEO Luis Gallego made the announcement ahead of the groups full-year results, due to be released tomorrow.

Speaking of Ms Embleton’s appointment, Gallego said “Lynne has huge experience within the Group. At IAG Cargo she has led the company as it adapted rapidly to the COVID-19 pandemic and has made significant progress in digitally transforming the business. I’m confident that she has the skills to lead Aer Lingus through the pandemic and enable it to emerge in a strong competitive position in the future.”

He then went on to thank Mr Moriarty for his effort managing the airline “during the most challenging year in Aer Lingus’s history.”

Featured image: Aer Lingus EI-DEI Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

