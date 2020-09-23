MIAMI – Having ceased its operations in July, El Al Israel Airlines (LY) will now resume a number of key routes at the end of September.

Israel’s media Globes and The Algemeiner has reported that LY’s cargo flights began on September 21. Alongside this service, the carrier will restart its passenger frequencies to Athens, Greece on October 01. Then, on October 12, the LY will resume its main routes to New York, London, and Paris.

Additionally, LY’s subsidiary brand Sun D’Or International Airlines (2U) will operate charter flights to destinations in Greece and Croatia.

In August, El Al cited the suspension extension to coronavirus regulations. These ban tourists and oblige Israelis to quarantine in their return. Photo: Roberto Leiro

A Turbulent Summer for El Al

For the same time period, LY will extend its unpaid leave to most of its staff until the end of October. Despite the good news regarding the resumption of the aforementioned routes, the airline barely has enough cash to keep itself afloat.

After LY ceased operations indefinitely, it accepted a US$400m government rescue package. During the next months, an extended suspension and expected layoffs came and went. Then, last week, a 27-year-old student bought a US$150m controlling stake in the airline. The company’s restructuring chapter, therefore, still continues.