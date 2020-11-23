MIAMI – El Al (LY), launches a direct passenger service between Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) and Dubai (DXB) on December 13, 2020. The route is a first after Israel–United Arab Emirates normalization agreement was signed back in September.

Following the flight roster reported by LY, the flight will take place 14 times per week with its Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

DAY SCHEDULE SCHEDULED FREQUENCIES Monday 2 x Day Tuesday 2 x Day Wednesday 2 x Day Thursday 3 x Day Friday 2 x Day Saturday Not Operated Sunday 3 X Day

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Stiff Competition on UAE-Israel Routes

After the Israel–United Arab Emirates normalization agreement, the carriers shared interests grew regarding the opportunity to operate direct flights between the two countries.

Right now, together with LY, Arkia Airlines (IZ), Israir Airlines (6H), and Fly Dubai (FZ) will start to operate direct links between the two countries, giving the possibility for the costumers to have some differentiation in ticket prices.

A breakthrough announcement also came from Etihad Airlines (EY), which will start to operate direct passenger flights from Abu Dhabi (AHU) to Tel-Aviv (TLV) from March 2021, enhancing the direct connections between Israel and East Asia.

Photo: Luca Flores

No Visa Needed

Following the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, the treaty brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel enhanced its possibility to establish a new wave of economical development with UAE.

With the treaty, UAE now allows Israeli Citizens to visit the Middle Eastern nation without needing a VISA, enhancing furthermore the tourism corridor between the two states.

Featured Image: El Al Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo Credit: Luke Ayers

