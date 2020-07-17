Luxair To Open New Budapest Route

MIAMI – Luxembourg’s national airline, Luxair (LG) will open a new connection from Luxembourg Findel Airport (LUX) to Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport (BUD) from August 10.

The new route will be flown twice weekly and will offer 152 seats a week in each direction.

The airline will be an addition to Ryanair’s (FR) thrice-weekly service; however, that service is suspended until Sep

From my experience in December, the FR flight was not performing well with a there was a 60% load factor.

Photo: Wiki Commons

Flight Schedule

On Mondays, the plane takes off from LUX at 11:00 local time and after 2 hours and 10 minutes, it lands at 13:10 local time. The departure back is at 13:55 and the arrival is 16:05.

On Fridays, the flight times are different: LUX-BUD 12:35-14:35 and back 15:15-17:25 local time. The flight will be operated twice weekly on a Bombardier DHC-8 Q400 aircraft.

Boeing 737 7C9. Luxair. Luxembourg_Airlines. Photo: ©Filippo Martini-RomeAviationSpotters

Good News

Budapest Airport could barely benefit from the virus. The only new flights were Abu Dhabi and Mykonos (both opened by Wizz Air – W6).

Meanwhile, almost all long-haul flights disappeared including American Airlines (AA), Air Canada Rouge (AC), Emirates (EK), and Shanghai Airlines (FM). There are also massive route cuts on short/medium-haul flights.

Luxair, on the other hand, has opened flights to Salzburg (SZG) and Innsbruck (INN) last week after announcing them a month ago.

Flights to Tivat (TIV) and Valencia (VLC) will be launched in the following days.

The airline also operates holiday flights in addition to business flights. They have a fleet of 29 aircraft out of which 11 are Dash 8s.