LONDON – During the fourth tripartite aviation sector meeting, Luxair (LG) reported a 70% drop in passenger traffic and presented its forecasts for 2021.

The health measures introduced in almost all the countries served by LG are obviously having an impact on customer demand, and cancelations are increasing. According to the company, it has noted a significant number of customers expressing their confidence in the measures taken by the entire travel industry.

Traffic Report Data

According to the airline, only 8% of residents traveled abroad in Spring 2020. Leisure travel by air decreased by -96% in Q2 vs. 2019 and only 3% of residents traveled for business in Q2 vs. 15-20% in 2018-2019.

Overall, LG passenger numbers have decreased by 70% between January and October compared to last year. LuxairTours passengers have decreased by 63% in the same period.

A Gradually Reduced Flight Schedule

The situation forced LG to adapt its flight schedule by cutting an additional 41% of its flights for the coming months.

In fact, some destinations have been canceled for November and the beginning of December due to low demand. Furthermore, most non-Schengen destinations could not be re-open like Egypt, Cabo-Verde, and Morocco. Conversely, LG cargo volumes increased by 4% between January and October 2020.

