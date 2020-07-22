Luxair Adds to Budapest Airport’s Growth

MIAMI – Luxair (LG), the flag carrier of Luxembourg, will begin a twice-weekly service to Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport (BUD) from August 10 until October 23.

Budapest Airport’s growth continues as the Hungarian capital receives the carrier’s new offering, which we covered last week at Airways. The flight departs from Luxembourg Findel Airport (LUX).

According to today’s BUD press release, the route further proves the demand between Luxemburg and Budapest, with growth between the cities increasing by 77% last year.

In BUD’s eyes, this growth translates into good business ties, inbound tourism to Budapest, and a significant communications traffic to Luxembourg from Hungary.

Boeing 737-7C9, Luxair. Luxembourg Airlines. Photo: Wiki Commons

New Routes to Budapest

Budapest’s capacity within the European region grew by more than 7% last year.

Hungary’s capital added multiple new non-stop routes to Europe in the past year. These include Cagliari, Cork, Lappeenranta, Nantes, Preveza, Rimini, Seville, and Toulouse.

Additionally, new routes for this year include Dubrovnik, Santorini, Varna and Abu Dhabi.

Boeing 737 7C9. Luxair. Luxembourg_Airlines. Photo: Wiki Commons

Comments from Budapest Airport

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, commented, “Despite the pandemic situation, it is promising to see that new airlines realize the opportunities here at Budapest and will become part of the journey to strengthen the market.”

Bogáts added, “With yet another airline and route, as well as our wide range of measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, we expect passenger volumes to continue to rise.”

Budapest Airport welcomes new airline partner, Luxair, to its carrier rollcall. Photo: BUD.

Budapest Airport Route Development

Routes already launched:

Wizz Air twice-weekly service to Abu Dhabi, 1 July 2020;

LOT Polish Airlines weekly service to Dubrovnik, 4 July 2020;

LOT Polish Airlines weekly service to Varna, 4 July 2020;

Wizz Air twice-weekly to Santorini, 15 July 2020;

Wizz Air twice-weekly to Menorca, 18 July 2020.

Routes to launch:

Wizz Air twice-weekly to Mykonos, 1 August 2020.

Luxair twice-weekly to Luxembourg 10 August 2020.

Luxair twice-weekly to Abu Dhabi October, then 3-times-weekly together with DWC

Featured image: Luxair Boeing 737-7C9. Photo: ©Bakema-1