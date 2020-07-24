Luxair Announces Mystery Boeing 737-800 Livery

MIAMI – Today, Luxair (LG) has announced a mysterious livery on Instagram. A few lucky observers were able to photograph a very special Boeing 737-800.

Since this Friday morning, the airline has been feeding social media with small teaser videos on a mysterious livery on one of its Boeing 737-800.

Luxair Social Media Blitz

Luxair spotter Peter Bakema, of the @luxplanepics Instagram channel, has already photographed the colorful aircraft.

Luxair does not seem in a hurry to unveil this new livery. On Instagram, the only hint is “#Soon”. It has also posted short videos on Facebook with the captions: “New hint… Big revelation is coming… #GetReady.”

A Month of New Liveries

On July 14, Cargolux unveiled a brand new retro livery on one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters to celebrate the airline’s 50th anniversary.

The aircraft landed into Luxembourg at 1645L with its unique design on the iconic lines of the jumbo jet.

The design was based on the airline’s initial fleet of Canadair CL-44 it had before its transition to the Douglas DC-8 as the company moved into the jet age.