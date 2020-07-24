Airways Magazine

Luxair Announces Mystery Boeing 737-800 Livery

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Luxair Announces Mystery Boeing 737-800 Livery MIAMI – Today, Luxair (LG) has announced a mysterious livery on Instagram. A few lucky observers were able to photograph a very special Boeing 737-800. Since this Friday morning, the...
  • London Heathrow’s New Summer Network LONDON – London Heathrow (LHR) is welcoming back passengers ready for a summer getaway. The airport now offers an increased choice of direct, short-haul travel. The new routes come as...
  

Luxair Announces Mystery Boeing 737-800 Livery

Luxair Announces Mystery Boeing 737-800 Livery
July 24
12:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Today, Luxair (LG) has announced a mysterious livery on Instagram. A few lucky observers were able to photograph a very special Boeing 737-800.

Since this Friday morning, the airline has been feeding social media with small teaser videos on a mysterious livery on one of its Boeing 737-800.

Luxair Social Media Blitz

Luxair spotter Peter Bakema, of the @luxplanepics Instagram channel, has already photographed the colorful aircraft.

Luxair does not seem in a hurry to unveil this new livery. On Instagram, the only hint is “#Soon”. It has also posted short videos on Facebook with the captions: “New hint… Big revelation is coming… #GetReady.”

A Month of New Liveries

On July 14, Cargolux unveiled a brand new retro livery on one of its Boeing 747-400 freighters to celebrate the airline’s 50th anniversary.

The aircraft landed into Luxembourg at 1645L with its unique design on the iconic lines of the jumbo jet.

The design was based on the airline’s initial fleet of Canadair CL-44 it had before its transition to the Douglas DC-8 as the company moved into the jet age.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
liveryLuxair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0