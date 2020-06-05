Airways Magazine

Luke Air, The New Italian Air Line

June 05
2020
MIAMI – In November 2019 and March 2020, two Airbus A330-200 arrived at Atitech, Naples, Italy. And so, Luke Air (LKA) was born. Managed by the Uvet group, the new airline will be the heir of the current Blue Panorama Airlines (BPA).

Panorama Airlines has experienced a turbulent period in recent years and has gone from the extraordinary administration phase to the sale to the group as managed by entrepreneur Luca Patanè.   

The birth of the airline       

The “Luke Air” brand was conceived by the entrepreneur, a clear reference to his name, and with which the Uvet group intends to proceed with an expansion and renewal program, involving the use of these Airbus A330 and the entrance of two further aircraft, also of the same model.

Luke Air’s target is related to the leisure sector, offering connections to various holiday destinations in the Caribbean and Africa, departing from Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino.

Short-haul connections to Albania from various Italian cities are also on the table, with seasonal flights to a number of Mediterranean and North African countries to be added later on.

Photo: Marco Macca

Airbus Aircraft configuration

Luke Air aims to provide its passengers with a higher quality service than that of the now-defunct BPA. In fact, on the Airbus A330-200, there are 12 lie-flat business class seats and about 250 economy class seats.

The business class armchair has a pitch of 78 inches and a width of 22inches while in economy class, the seat configuration is 2-4-2 and each armchair has a width of 18 inches and a pitch of 32 inches.

In addition, each seat is equipped with a personal monitor and it is possible to connect with Wi-Fi during the flight.

The aircraft’s entry into service was scheduled for early April in Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO) airports, but the global Coronavirus pandemic has postponed this launch.

Photo: Marco Macca

Current situation                                  

The A330-200 are currently stored at the Neapolitan MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations) Atitech, which has implemented the changes requested by the carrier pending the flights.

During this period, the company is implementing the phase-out of the old Boeing B767-300ER, which will be replaced by Airbus aircraft.

We hope that this can happen as soon as possible and that it can be a reason for the revitalization of the Italian aviation sector, which has experienced a complicated period, taking into account the closure of Air Italy (IG) with the consequent loss of many jobs.

Our hope is that this carrier will fill the gaps left by the other airlines.

0