MIAMI – Italian startup Luke Air (LKA) has unveiled its new Airbus A330-200, the first wide-body of its fleet, at a ceremony at Milan Malpensa (MXP).

The event took place on June 29, with the airline president Luca Patane among those who attended. There were two events where the A330 was presented: one for the press, and another for the travel industry.

Luke Air is the commercial brand of the Italian airline Blue Panorama (BV). The new airline aims to fly low-cost to main destinations in Europe.

Panorama Airlines experienced a turbulent period in recent years, going from an extraordinary administration phase to a sale of the company to the group managed by entrepreneur Luca Patanè. The “Luke Air” brand was conceived by the entrepreneur, a clear reference to his name.

Luca Patanè at MXP. Photo: Luke Air

Aircraft to Be Used for Italy, Poland, Czech Republic Services

All three LKA A330-200s will be primarily used on long-haul services in Italy and on routes to two Central European countries, as Patane told aviation portal World Airline News.

“We are proud to present the new A330-200 here at Malpensa. Although the market is still and struggling to restart, the airline, on the other hand, has already intercepted the various business opportunities present in the European market and in particular in the Northern Europe, because in addition to the new Airbus presented today, we will have two more dedicated to long-haul flights from Poland and the Czech Republic,” Patane said.

With a primary focus on leisure travel, Luke Air’s destinations include Maldives (MLE), Punta Cana (PUJ), and Zanzibar (ZNZ). New destinations include Curacao (CUR), Krabi, Thailand (KBV), and Salalah, Oman (SLL). Most flight will operate from Prague (PRG), Bergamo (BGY), and Warsaw (WAW).

Luke Air’s fleet also includes eight Boeing 737-800.

Luke Air A330-200 cabin. Photo: Luke Air