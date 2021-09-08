MIAMI – Lufthansa’s (LH) new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, part of an order of five of the type, will start flying under LH colors to Toronto-Pearson Airport (YYZ) during the coming winter season, thus replacing the Boeing 747 currently operated by the airline.

The new fleet of Boeing 787-9, ordered during May 2021 along with five Airbus A350, will be rapidly delivered starting from the end of 2021 and in time for deployment during the winter season.

The aircraft are immediately available and up to June 2022, since they are drawn from “whitetails,” already completed for other carriers but still undelivered, while the A350s are to arrive in the LH fleet only in 2027/2028.

Exciting news from Lufthansa's "Dreamliner" team: The first destination for our @BoeingAirplanes 787-9 will be YYZ @TorontoPearson. 🛫 🇨🇦 with service from @Airport_FRA. pic.twitter.com/UhXOf6BFjp — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 7, 2021

Fleet Modernization

The new aircraft, both Boeing and Airbus, are part of the fleet modernization plan started by LH meant to phase out four-engined types such as the Boeing 747s and A340s.

As the remaining Boeing 787-9 rejoin the fleet they will be deployed on the LH network during the coming winter season but, besides YYZ, no other destinations have been revealed.

Article source: Lufthansa on Twitter, Le Journal de l’Aviation