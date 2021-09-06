MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) has started operating a new aircraft from the A321neo family equipped with the Airbus single-aisle Airspace cabin, the first airline in Europe to introduce this feature on the type.

The first flight to operate with the new cabin has taken place on September 3 on the run from Frankfurt (FRA) to Fuerteventura (FUE), one of the Canary’s islands.

The cabin offers a newly redesigned entrance, better seating conditions, 40% larger overhead bins, and a “Human Centric Lighting” a programmable and flexible lighting system that allows choosing colors, ranging from warm red to cold blue, according to the time of the day or night.

Lufthansa Airbus A321 neo Airspace Cabin – Photo: Lufthansa Media

Seating comfort is enhanced by the particular design of the sidewalls allowing more shoulder space while improved toilets will allow for easier usage by people having mobility impairments. Besides LH, the new cabin will also appear on the A320 family of aircraft flown by Swiss (LX), Brussels Airlines (SN), and Eurowings (EW), all members of the LH Group.



Lufthansa Airbus A321 neo overhead baggage bins. Photo: Lufthansa Media

Comments from Lufthansa, Airbus Officials

Heike Birlenbach, LH Head of Customer Experience, while commenting on the introduction of the new cabin, said, “Regardless of the crisis, we continue to focus emphatically on a premium offering for our guests, for us, premium means providing high-quality, individualized, and relevant offers for all our passengers at all times. With the new Airspace Cabin, we are significantly improving the travel experience on short-haul routes.”

Lufthansa Airbus A321 neo Airspace cabin. Photo: Lufthansa Media

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, also commented on the event by saying, “Lufthansa has once again made a choice of innovation and passenger appeal, raising the bar for the flying public at large to experience next-level, Airbus leading cabin innovations. I am delighted to welcome one of our long-term partners, Lufthansa, to become the first European operator for the A320neo Family Airspace cabin. I can’t wait to fly on one of these aircraft.”

Article source: Lufthansa and Airbus Press Releases