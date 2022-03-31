DALLAS – Until COVID-19 struck, Lufthansa (LH) had split its fleet strategically between its two bases of Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).

In brief, the Boeing 747s and the A380s operated out of FRA and the newer A350s were housed in MUC. The Pandemic of course brought its chaos and caused Lufthansa to ground most of its wide-body aircraft and transfer a bunch of A350s to the Frankfurt hub, while some were parked the others flew alongside the older A330-300 and A340-300.

Things are changing now. For the coming summer season, LH will relocate the entire A350 fleet back to Munich, and spotting the XWB in Frankfurt will come to an end.

Lufthansa currently operates 17 Airbus A350-900s, but as demand is suspected, an additional four will be leased. Also, let’s not forget that the surprise re-activation of the five A340-600s doomed to be dead will also see the type be based out of Munich and offer a first-class cabin on board.

Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

Munich on the Rise

Munich is going strong this year with the A350s and the A340-600s combined, making 26 jets ready for deployment. New destinations out of Munich are on the horizon. San Diego (SAN) and Washington (IAD) in the USA, Rio de Janeiro (GIG) in Brazil, Toronto (YYZ) in Canada, Bangkok (BKK) in Thailand, and Mumbai (BOM), India.



Besides, a total of 28 factory-fresh A350-900 are yet to join the Lufthansa fleet from 2023, which too will be stationed at Munich.

Featured image: Lufthansa A350 New Colors Toulouse. Photo: Clement Alloing/Airways