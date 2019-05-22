Lufthansa Unveils New Italian-Made A320 Family Seats

MIAMI — German flag carrier, Lufthansa, has announced a series of improvements across its narrowbody fleet’s cabin, looking to increase flexibility, improve the passenger experience, and provide a uniform cabin across all its network airlines.

Lufthansa operates a fleet of 185 Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft. And as the launch customer for the A320neo in 2017, the carrier currently operates 17 A320neo and one A321neo.

The cabin improvements will bring new, innovative seats which, according to the German carrier, will make traveling more comfortable.

Also, Lufthansa will provide USB ports, a tablet holder, and more personal space throughout the aircraft’s cabin.

The airline’s first Airbus A321neo (D-AIEA) has already been delivered with a single cabin, which will become standard for all its network carriers (Swiss, Austrian and Lufthansa).

Curtains up: Comfy seats 💺 more personal space, tablet holder, USB ports at every seat: Our new #A321neo has a lot to offer. She also needs less fuel, has a reduced noise footprint & less CO2 emissions. 💚 🛫 Welcome, baby! @AirbusPress #avgeeks #paxex https://t.co/mMoL3fWv2a pic.twitter.com/SE2U7RGhzU — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) May 22, 2019

The aircraft is the first to feature the enhanced cabin, which comes equipped with the all-new Italian-made, Geven seats.

These, according to Lufthansa, bring the most interesting feature, which is added comfort to the seat back and where the literature bag is located. The newly developed, horizontal arrangement of the literature bag above the table, allows customers to enjoy more space.

Moreover, the backrest is now angled at 20 degrees when the seat is fully upright, instead of the previous 12 degrees that the current Recaro seats have to offer.

Lufthansa claims that the seats in Business Class are angled at 26 degrees.

Lufthansa’s Head of Product Management Cabin, Paul Estoppey, explained that “many customer feedbacks have been incorporated into the design of the seat.”

“We received a lot of positive feedback on the new features. We are therefore convinced that the new seat and the modern ambiance of the cabin will further improve the travel comfort of our guests,” he said.

The new standard cabin will soon become common across Swiss, Austrian, and Lufthansa’s fleets.

This practice will allow the three airlines to freely transfer aircraft across the entire network without much effort.