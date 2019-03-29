Lufthansa To Operate A350-900 on Charlotte Flights

LONDON – Lufthansa has announced that it will be operating its Airbus A350-900 onto the Charlotte Douglas International Airport route on March 31.

This is to mark 15 years since the carrier started operations between Munich and Charlotte.

Charlotte will join the list of A350 destinations with the likes of Boston, Denver, Chicago, Newark and Vancouver from Munich alone.

Commenting on this decision was Larry Ryan, Senior Director of Sales USA of the Lufthansa Group.

“We’re thrilled to start operating the Charlotte – Munich route with our most innovative and modern aircraft. With the already strong ties between Charlotte and Germany, Lufthansa is happy to further strengthen this relationship by offering passengers a flight experience on the A350-900 that is unlike any other,”

“The 15 year anniversary and the beginning of our A350 service to Charlotte continue to display the commitment we have to the U.S., as it is our single most important market outside of Europe.”

LH428 will depart Munich at 1245L, arriving into Charlotte at 1625L. The return, LH429, will depart at 1830L, arriving back into Munich at 0900L the next day.

The relationship between Munich and Charlotte with Lufthansa started on March 26, 2004. The route started on a daily basis using its Airbus A340-300s.

Four years later, in 2008, due to popular demand on the route, an upgrade to the A340-600 occurred, which at the time, was the largest aircraft to serve the city.

And now, we have another aircraft upgrade, being the A350-900, which will take replacement to the A340-600 and will operate daily also.

The A350-900 in question will offer 48 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy, offering a capacity of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration.

With Lufthansa going very strong on fleet modernisation, it has become clear that more long-haul destinations in the network will see these upgrades.

Earlier this month saw the carrier order 20 brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 20 more Airbus A350-900 aircraft, meaning that it will definitely result in the demise of older aircraft.

These older aircraft will be the likes of the A340 as well as the 747-400s on the Boeing side.

Where else the A350 will operate on remains unclear, but it will be interesting to see which destination will be next to receive this fleet modernisation.