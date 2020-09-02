LONDON – German flag-carrier Lufthansa (LH) will offer 160 flights to India in September. The airline will operate these flights from the respective hubs in Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).

Commenting on the news was George Ettiyil, LH’s Senior Sales Director for South Asia who emphasised happiness over the move. “We are very happy and feel honored being able to offer our customers such a comprehensive flight schedule again.”

“This clearly reflects the ongoing high demand for international air travel to and from India, one of the world’s most important aviation markets.”

“We are honored to be part of reconnecting India with the world by offering our customers the safest in-flight experience and connectivity to all major destinations around the globe.”

Lufthansa A350 New Colors Toulouse. Photo: Clement Alloing

Lufthansa Scheduling

For the month of September, the airline will operate ten weekly flights on each service:

Delhi-Frankfurt

Delhi-Munich

Mumbai-Frankfurt

Bangalore-Frankfurt

To cater for the disruption around COVID-19, LH has launched a free-of-charge rebooking policy for its customers irrespective of the terms and conditions purchased on their tickets.

A Push on COVID-19 Safety

Lufthansa has ensured that services to India and Germany will be the safest they can be as it pushes on COVID-19 safety.

The use of HEPA filters have been enhanced onboard in order to provide optimal hygiene. With all cabin air completely renewed every three minutes, a much higher ventilation rate is offered.

However, the airline was keen to emphasize how safe it is on-board. Information published by India’s Civil Aviation Ministry suggests that the possibility of getting COVID-19 onboard is negligible, making it the safest and fastest way to travel.

Ettiyil also commented on this offering confidence for consumers when it comes to safety.

“With our greatly increased flight schedule for flights to and from India, strict hygiene measures, and a convenient rebooking policy, Lufthansa is enabling Indians to fly safely and comfortably to destinations worldwide in these unprecedented times”.

Photo: Lufthansa

Success on the Cards?

It remains clear that as Lufthansa brings in the measures it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the flights will be a blessing for the airline’s revenue.

With India being a significantly affected country by the virus, it will be interesting to see how many people will travel based on the level of confidence handed out by LH and the Indian State.

For now, all we can do is sit and watch what sort of demand these routes will get, and if they will continue to be popular post-COVID-19.

