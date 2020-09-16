MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) has announced new flight offerings from Frankfurt (FRA) starting in 2021. These 15 new destinations for the summer are available for bookings as of today.

If booked by the end of the year, the tickets can be rebooked as many times as wished without added fees.

Added Aircraft, Added Routes

Lufthansa plans on adding up to five additional aircraft to allow for 70 connections per week to 29 destinations. These destinations are tourist-oriented, as LH notes that recovery in this area is much stronger than in that for business travel.

The added 15 destinations are mainly in Greece, with others in Spain, Egypt, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy, Tunisia, and Bulgaria. Departure times from FRA will be in the morning, with return flights arriving in the evening. The timing was chosen to cater to travelers going on holiday.

Lufthansa has been adding flights to tourist destinations since July of 2019, as part of a strategic effort.

Creator: Andreas Meinhardt | Credit: Fraport AG

The Destinations in Detail

All flights will be offered to and from FRA.

Corfu (CFU) – Starting April 4 – Twice weekly

Chania (CHQ) – Starting April 1 – Three times weekly

Djerba (DJE) – Starting April 3 – Once weekly

Hurghada (HRG) – Starting April 3 – Once weekly

Mykronos (JMK) – Starting May 4 – Twice weekly

Kos (KGS) – Starting April 2 – Three times weekly

Kavala (KVA) – Starting May 4 – Twice weekly

Gran Canaria (LPA) – Winter Continuation – Twice weekly

Paphos (PFO) – Starting March 29 – Twice weekly

Preveza (PVK) – Starting May 2 – Twice weekly

Rijeka (RJK) – Starting May 8 – Once weekly

Lamezia Terme (SUF) – Starting April 3 – Twice weekly

Tenerife (TFS) – Winter Continuation – Twice weekly

Varna (VAR) – Starting May 1 – Twice weekly

Jerez de la Fontana (XRY) – Starting March 28 – Twice weekly

Featured image: Lufthansa A350-900. Photo: Lufthansa Airlines.