MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) has announced new flight offerings from Frankfurt (FRA) starting in 2021. These 15 new destinations for the summer are available for bookings as of today.
If booked by the end of the year, the tickets can be rebooked as many times as wished without added fees.
Added Aircraft, Added Routes
Lufthansa plans on adding up to five additional aircraft to allow for 70 connections per week to 29 destinations. These destinations are tourist-oriented, as LH notes that recovery in this area is much stronger than in that for business travel.
The added 15 destinations are mainly in Greece, with others in Spain, Egypt, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy, Tunisia, and Bulgaria. Departure times from FRA will be in the morning, with return flights arriving in the evening. The timing was chosen to cater to travelers going on holiday.
Lufthansa has been adding flights to tourist destinations since July of 2019, as part of a strategic effort.
The Destinations in Detail
All flights will be offered to and from FRA.
- Corfu (CFU) – Starting April 4 – Twice weekly
- Chania (CHQ) – Starting April 1 – Three times weekly
- Djerba (DJE) – Starting April 3 – Once weekly
- Hurghada (HRG) – Starting April 3 – Once weekly
- Mykronos (JMK) – Starting May 4 – Twice weekly
- Kos (KGS) – Starting April 2 – Three times weekly
- Kavala (KVA) – Starting May 4 – Twice weekly
- Gran Canaria (LPA) – Winter Continuation – Twice weekly
- Paphos (PFO) – Starting March 29 – Twice weekly
- Preveza (PVK) – Starting May 2 – Twice weekly
- Rijeka (RJK) – Starting May 8 – Once weekly
- Lamezia Terme (SUF) – Starting April 3 – Twice weekly
- Tenerife (TFS) – Winter Continuation – Twice weekly
- Varna (VAR) – Starting May 1 – Twice weekly
- Jerez de la Fontana (XRY) – Starting March 28 – Twice weekly
Featured image: Lufthansa A350-900. Photo: Lufthansa Airlines.