MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) has published its flight schedules for summer 2022. The airline will serve over 160 destinations in Europe, with more destinations from its Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC) hub.

The long haul network will also expand from these hubs, with more A350 joining the fleet and Eurowings Discover (4Y) flying to new destinations.

Lufthansa operates exclusively Airbus A320 family narrowbodies on its European routes. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

European Network Development

The new flight schedules allow passengers to book flights to over 160 destinations from MUC and FRA. New destinations and frequency increases are planned for the summer. Indeed, LH expects the European flights to its hubs to almost reach the 2019 levels, with around 5,000 weekly flights.

The airline is opening six new European destinations from MUC. South of Germany is Kalamata (KLX) in Greece, the island of Menorca (MAH) in Spain, but also Varna (VAR), a Bulgarian city next to the Black Sea. Flying north, the airlines will serve Billund (BLL) in Denmark and Bergen (BGO) in Norway. Air Dolomiti (EN) will also fly to Brindisi (BDS) in Italy.

From Frankfurt this summer, LH will fly to Stavanger (SVG) in Norway, Liverpool (LPL) in Great Britain, and the regional airport of Rennes (RNS) in the east of France, this one starting in May.

The A340 will operate the FRA-DOH route for the World Cup. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways.

Long-haul Expansion from Munich

The Long-haul network will also extend, as the airline plans new routes from FRA and MUC. New A350s and older A340 will join the MUC hub to help increase the long-haul capacity.

LH will fly non-stop from MUC to Rio de Janiero (GIG), in Brazil and Bangkok (BKK) in Thailand. Moreover, LH will serve the Californian city of San Diego (SAN) directly from the Bavarian city. MUC will see its A350-900 fleet grow from 17 to 21 aircrafts as four new aircrafts are coming next year. Indeed LH signed a leasing agreement for these aircrafts in the fall of 2021. In addition, five Airbus A340-600 featuring First class will fly from MUC next summer.

The new-born airline Eurowings Discover (4Y) will start flying from MUC. Opening 3 new long-haul routes, 4Y will fly to Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic, Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and Las Vegas (LAS) in Nevada, US. Eurowings discover will also fly short and medium-haul from MUC. It will replace LH on some routes to the Canary Islands, destinations in Turkey and twelve Greek islands.

Eurowings Discover operates A330neos to new leisure destinations. The Aircraft on the photo is a classic A330 and was operated by Eurowings. Photo: Phil Wilco/Airways

And from Frankfurt, too

The major new long-haul destination from FRA will be Saint-Louis (STL), in the US state of Missouri. According to LH, “This will be the first non-stop flight by an airline from continental Europe in around 20 years”. This route, with SAN from MUC, will allow LH to “fly to more destinations in the U.S. next year than ever before”.

Eurowings Discover will expand its long-haul network from FRA, flying to 11 new long-haul destinations. Seven of them are in North America, as the new airline expects to fly to Halifax (YHZ) and Calgary (YYC) in Canada. Moreover, 4Y will serve Las Vegas (LAS), Salt Lake City (SLC), Fort Myers (RSW), Anchorage (ANC) and Tampa Bay (TPA) in the US.

Other destinations are Victoria Falls (VFA) in Zimbabwe, Kilimanjaro (JRO) in Tanzania, Panama City (PTY) and Malé (MLE) in the Maldives. 4Y will also serve medium-haul European routes. However, as opposed to FRA, they will be taken over by LH during the summer.

For the Soccer World Cup in Qatar, LH will offer 25 special flights from FRA to Doha (DOH). Up to five flights a week will take place between November 14, and December 19, 2022. An A340-300 should operate this flight, with flight number LH620. These flights can be booked from December 16, 2021.

All those new flights and destinations are showing that LH is expecting a very busy summer 2022. It will be interesting to see how other major European airlines are preparing for the summer, as Air France (AF), KLM (KL) and British Airways (BA) should soon reveal their summer schedules.