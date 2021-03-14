MIAMI– Lufthansa (LH) has increased the number of flights between Germany and the Canary Islands along with Mallorca in anticipation of spring holiday travel.

Flying to nearly every Canary Island, a milestone for LH, the airline will be connecting Munich (MUC) to Gran Canaria (LPA) and Fuerteventura (FUE) while Frankfurt (FRA) will be receiving a 50% increase on LPA and Tenerife (TFN) service.

Travel to Mallorca (PMI) will also be bolstered with 20 weekly connections to FRA and 11 weekly connections to MUC.

Lufthansa Airbus A350 | Photo: Nate Foy/Airways

An Abundance of Strong Bookings

Passengers are ready to fly with bookings as reported by LH up to Mallorca and the Canaries, bolstered further by the lifting of travel restrictions to Mallorca by the Federal Government of Germany.

Other Spanish cities including Valencia (VLC) and Málaga (AGP) along with destinations further afield such as Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and San José (SJO) in Costa Rica are also receiving high booking rates and enhanced frequencies.

COVID-19 has been a significant challenge to the travel industry, but hopefully a vigorous spring LH operation can serve as a harbinger of safe vacationing amid the pandemic.

Featured Image: Photo: Milan Witham/Airways

