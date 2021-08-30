MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) and Singapore Airlines (SQ) are starting a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC) to Singapore (SIN).

Starting from September 8, entry into SIN from Germany will be possible for fully vaccinated travelers without being imposed a quarantine period on arrival. Germany will be the first European country to have reached an agreement with the City of Singapore rendering travel to the Southeast Asia destination again possible.

Singapore Bayline. Photo: Lufthansa Press Release

Vaccinated Travel Lane

The flights concerned by the agreement, specifically known as Vaccinated Travel Lane, will be operated on a daily basis by a joint offer by LH and SQ and shall depart either from FRA or from MUC with a first service scheduled on September 16 and already open for booking. registration for the VTL flights will also be possible via a Singapore government website to be activated on September 1.

The new travel possibility has been commented on by Elise Becker, Head of Sales for LH Asia-Pacific stating that “Singapore opening up not only enables people to visit friends and family or meet business partners again but also sends an important signal to other countries in the region.”

Singapore Airlines Airbus 350-900 9V-SGD – Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Requirements

The announcement on the new travel possibility has already resulted in a triple increase in demand for flights between the two countries. However, a strict protocol has to be followed to be able to qualify for VTL flights. The requirements are:

a full vaccination carried out in Germany or Singapore with Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or another WHO EUL vaccine.

stay in Germany and/or Singapore for at least 21 consecutive days prior to departure for Singapore. VTL travelers do not have to have German citizenship.

a Covid-19 PCR test with a negative result taken at most 48 hours before departure and a second PCR test upon arrival in Singapore. Until the negative result of this text is received, travelers must stay in their specified hotel or accommodation in Singapore. Depending on the duration of the trip, a maximum of two additional PCR tests may be required in Singapore.

flight booking on a designated VTL flight.

Positive steps by #Singapore. More #AsiaPacific states need to move towards reopening international travel without quarantine. Continuing to shut their borders is detrimental to their economies and population.



Read our statement 👉 https://t.co/B3v2dSm0KH pic.twitter.com/24tfp4QYAM — IATA (@IATA) August 20, 2021

IATA has reacted by a Tweet praising the decision taken by Singapore as a good step toward the states reopening of international travel free from quarantine obligations. IATA also added that “continuing to shut their borders is detrimental to their economies and population.”

Article source: Lufthansa Press Release