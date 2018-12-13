Lufthansa Rolls Out First A380 In New Livery (+Photos)

LONDON – German flag carrier, Lufthansa, rolled out its new and updated livery on the first Airbus A380 aircraft in its fleet.

The carrier has been implementing the revised livery across its entire fleet, both cargo and passenger, to offer what Lufthansa calls “a visible sign of the modernization of Lufthansa.”

Several aviation experts and enthusiasts have condemned the airline’s new livery, claiming that by removing the yellow color from the scheme, they removed an important piece of history.

In an exclusive interview, Lufthansa’s marketing chief Alexander Schlaubitz and designer Ronald Wild reveal to Airways why the airline dropped the iconic yellow from its new livery.

It came as a shock for many observers inside and outside of the aviation industry that the airline dropped its formerly iconic yellow sun from its tails, leaving the crane to fly in small white contours on an otherwise reasonably bland blue tailfin.

Even though criticism has been strong against the new scheme, the first A380 to get this paint (D-AIMD), known as ‘Tokyo,’ made its appearance in Munich on December 12 from Guangzhou, where it had been for the past three weeks being painted.

Wilken Bormann, the CEO of Lufthansa in Munich Airport said that he is “delighted to be the first to present the Lufthansa flagship in its new premium design to our Munich customers.”

This new livery change stemmed from the airline’s 100th anniversary of the crane, so Lufthansa has further developed its design and adapted it to the “requirements of a digitized world” to celebrate.

It emerged in 1918 when graphic artist and architect Otto Firle designed the crane for “Deutsche Luft-Reederei”, which was the predecessor to the carrier we see today.

Since then, Lufthansa believes the crane “has become an unmistakable company logo and the symbol of the Lufthansa brand.”

“Today it stands for competence, cosmopolitanism and quality, inspiring trust and sympathy around the globe”, the carrier also thought it represented.

On the tail, this crane on the Lufthansa logo has a diameter of over six meters with the letters of the Lufthansa lettering reach a height of 1.90 meters.

Up to 4,200 square meters of aircraft skin was repainted with hundreds of liters of paint.

Thirty aircraft in the carrier’s fleet have been modernized with this new livery so far and over 50 gates across Frankfurt and Munich have been redesigned as well as 200 in-flight service items.

Lufthansa is predicting that by the end of 2019, over 50% of the work on the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich with these new designs will be completed, with 80% completed by 2021 and the final repainting to be completed by 2025.